Commerce Bank Sells 696 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

