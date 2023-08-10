Commerce Bank Sells 849 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.7 %

OZK opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

