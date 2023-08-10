Commerce Bank Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Trading Down 21.9 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

