Commerce Bank Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

