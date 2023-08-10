Commerce Bank Trims Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.41. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

