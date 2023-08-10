Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

