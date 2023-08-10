Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.