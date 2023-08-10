Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.12

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.12 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.79). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.79), with a volume of 532,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £309.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

