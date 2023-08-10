Comparing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JOYY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.41 billion 0.94 $128.89 million $1.48 22.04 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.88 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 1 2 0 2.67 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JOYY and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Risk & Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 7.77% 3.72% 2.24% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JOYY beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Free Report)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.