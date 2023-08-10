Comparing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Avinger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 3 4 0 2.57

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 153.97%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -208.86% -6,767.92% -76.32% Sight Sciences -87.05% -44.40% -33.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avinger and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 0.82 -$17.62 million ($2.77) -0.23 Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.37 -$86.24 million ($1.46) -5.41

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.