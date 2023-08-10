Comparing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.1% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TIM and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $22.94 billion 0.32 $323.63 million $0.64 23.38 Frontier Communications $5.79 billion N/A $441.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TIM.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 8.85% 8.38% 3.80% Frontier Communications 4.78% 5.41% 1.46%

Summary

TIM beats Frontier Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Frontier Communications

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

