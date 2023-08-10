Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($26.09).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 2,385 ($30.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPG

Compass Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Compass Group

CPG opened at GBX 2,013 ($25.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,760 ($22.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,050.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.81) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($38,128.31). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.