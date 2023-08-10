ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.