Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWCO opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 197.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $293,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

