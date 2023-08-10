Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.77% -1.03% LexinFintech 9.58% 12.47% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 5.38 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -35.96 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.30 $118.85 million $0.85 3.06

Risk & Volatility

LexinFintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 4 8 4 0 2.00 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats SoFi Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.