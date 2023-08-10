Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$811.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.