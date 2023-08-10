Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$16.78 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

