Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,971,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 140.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,105,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,347,000 after buying an additional 775,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 175.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

