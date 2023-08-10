Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

OLA opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

