Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$37.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.