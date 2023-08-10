Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.63. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.67.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.