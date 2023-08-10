Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Corteva stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

