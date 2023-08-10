Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Couchbase by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Couchbase by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 828,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Couchbase
In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,568 shares of company stock worth $766,722. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Stock Down 2.7 %
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BASE
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.