Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $19.55. Coupang shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 9,127,978 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coupang by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

