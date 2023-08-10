Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,166.73

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,166.73 ($40.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,424 ($43.76). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,302 ($42.20), with a volume of 35,840 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.56) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 ($43.45) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Cranswick Stock Down 0.3 %

Cranswick Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,297.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,798.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($273,466.45). Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

