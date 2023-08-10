Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.