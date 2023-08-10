Credit Suisse Group Boosts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SEM stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,510. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,708,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,924,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

