Credit Suisse Group Raises Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $16.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669 in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.