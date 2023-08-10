Credit Suisse Group Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.90.

MasTec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MTZ opened at $93.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

