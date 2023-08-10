Credit Suisse Group Raises Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $53.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $42.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,198 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

