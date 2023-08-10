Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 121,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 222,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cricut Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after acquiring an additional 337,869 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cricut by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

