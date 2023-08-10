CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

