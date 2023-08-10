Critical Analysis: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $403.17 million 1.12 -$32.82 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 3.03 $177.34 million $1.03 51.98

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 5.92% 4.67% 2.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares QuantaSing Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.61%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats QuantaSing Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. As of May 31, 2022, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 107 schools; 637 learning centers; and nine bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

