Critical Contrast: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.71 million 36.61 -$220.43 million ($2.96) -2.99 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $27.78 million 16.66 -$62.09 million ($2.45) -7.04

This table compares Editas Medicine and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -1,065.39% -55.14% -40.13% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.03% -28.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Editas Medicine and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 76.96%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 169.99%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Editas Medicine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.