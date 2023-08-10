CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSI Compressco
In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.