CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSI Compressco

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

