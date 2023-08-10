Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

