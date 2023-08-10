Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.00. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 326,306 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 520,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Further Reading

