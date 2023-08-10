CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CVI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

NYSE CVI opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.