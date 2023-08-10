CX Institutional Buys 75,228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

