DA Davidson Comments on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.79. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

