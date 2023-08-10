Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.32.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

