Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.