Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.32.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.