DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

