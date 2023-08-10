Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 190.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

