Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Lowered to $54.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

