Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.