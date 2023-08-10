Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

