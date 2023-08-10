Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $28.31. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 268,868 shares traded.

The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 290,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

