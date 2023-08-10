Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.80. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 989,462 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

